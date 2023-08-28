Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is $15.00, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 36.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCLI on August 28, 2023 was 239.55K shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.53, however, the company has experienced a 14.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-27 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

BCLI’s Market Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has seen a 14.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.93% gain in the past month and a -41.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for BCLI’s stock, with a -21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6070. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -194.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.74. Equity return is now at value 860.50, with -252.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.