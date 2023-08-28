bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has surged by 6.46 when compared to previous closing price of 3.56, but the company has seen a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Bluebird Bio has two approved gene-editing treatments, but they aren’t generating much sales yet. The small-cap biotech company could earn another approval by the end of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is $7.36, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 106.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLUE on August 28, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE’s stock has seen a 7.98% increase for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a 8.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.91% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -45.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Obenshain Andrew, who sale 16,929 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Aug 10. After this action, Obenshain Andrew now owns 291,941 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $59,956 using the latest closing price.

Klima Thomas J, the of bluebird bio Inc., sale 4,130 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Klima Thomas J is holding 133,049 shares at $14,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.