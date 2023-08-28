BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is $878.95, The public float for BTCM is 10.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTCM on August 28, 2023 was 167.97K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) has increased by 9.63 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, August 18, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has seen a 5.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.64% decline in the past month and a 3.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.15% for BTCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for BTCM’s stock, with a 6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw 87.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.28. Equity return is now at value -185.50, with -127.30 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.