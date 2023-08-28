Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ: BETR) is above average at 16.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 7.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BETR on August 28, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

BETR) stock’s latest price update

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ: BETR)’s stock price has increased by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a -95.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-08-27 that Welcome back to The Interchange, where we take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous week. Better.com finally went public last week, and the stock’s performance was worse than expected.

BETR’s Market Performance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) has seen a -95.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -94.24% decline in the past month and a -88.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 45.09% for BETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -96.38% for BETR stock, with a simple moving average of -90.51% for the last 200 days.

BETR Trading at -94.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.41%, as shares sank -97.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR fell by -95.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.71. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co saw -88.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.