Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has seen a -4.00% decrease in the past week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month, and a 16.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for BTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for BTE’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.45x. The 36-month beta value for BTE is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BTE is $5.22, which is $1.47 above than the current price. The public float for BTE is 685.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on August 28, 2023 was 5.75M shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that In the intricate tapestry of the investment world, one thread that consistently gauges the interest of analysts and investors alike is stocks that billionaires are buying. There’s an undeniable allure in understanding the rationale behind the wealthy setting their sights on stocks to buy under $10.

BTE Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -14.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp. stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.