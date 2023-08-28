Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOLD is $22.56, which is $6.92 above the current price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on August 28, 2023 was 13.69M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has plunged by -0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 15.97, but the company has seen a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Gold bullion ETFs have higher chances of faring better than gold mining ETFs. Here’s why.

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD’s stock has risen by 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly drop of -6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Barrick Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for GOLD’s stock, with a -9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.