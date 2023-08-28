Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has soared by 7.30 in relation to previous closing price of 5.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-23 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – Investor Relations Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is $4.50, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on August 28, 2023 was 693.47K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stock saw an increase of 11.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.37% and a quarterly increase of 30.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for BBAR’s stock, with a 25.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 45.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.