Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) by analysts is $8.42, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 214.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.96% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ARDX was 4.55M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-26 that The sell-off in the broader stock indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq has led to the rise of penny stocks to buy. True, it’s tempting to buy high-performing momentum stocks.

ARDX’s Market Performance

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a 9.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month, and a 19.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for ARDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 38.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 11,419 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Aug 21. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 876,236 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $40,558 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 4,733 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 348,687 shares at $16,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.