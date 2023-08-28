Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

The 36-month beta value for SOUN is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOUN is $5.07, which is $2.91 above than the current price. The public float for SOUN is 198.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on August 28, 2023 was 19.09M shares.

The stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has jumped by 2.20 compared to previous close of 2.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that SoundHound AI’s stock is volatile due to AI hype. The company reports solid growth and has a decent backlog, but the momentum isn’t large enough to match the constant hype. SoundHound AI’s stock is more appealing when it dips towards $2 and the market cap reaches $500 million.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has risen by 7.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.04% and a quarterly drop of -22.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.22% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for SOUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 31.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Aug 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,003,760 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $7,267 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,261 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 806,864 shares at $10,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value 740.10, with -129.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.