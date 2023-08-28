Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

The 36-month beta value for LCID is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LCID is $7.83, which is $1.87 above than the current price. The public float for LCID is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.68% of that float. The average trading volume of LCID on August 28, 2023 was 49.51M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LCID) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has jumped by 0.08 compared to previous close of 6.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-26 that EV maker Lucid (LCID) is prepping to unveil its new electric Gravity SUV. Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian catches up with Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, discussing the company’s new price structure and its plans for the Gravity SUV’s release in November.

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID’s stock has fallen by -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.34% and a quarterly drop of -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.43% for LCID’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $5 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw -11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 265,693,703 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Jun 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $1,814,687,991 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc., purchase 85,712,679 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,100,965,202 shares at $914,999,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -88.50, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.