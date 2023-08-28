Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is above average at 24.21x. The 36-month beta value for ADI is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADI is $201.05, which is $22.33 above than the current price. The public float for ADI is 496.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on August 28, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.57 in relation to its previous close of 173.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Analog Devices’ fiscal third quarter showed the first sequential revenue decline in years, with Industrial, Auto, and Communications all down from the prior quarter. Management guided to a worse-than-expected 12% sequential decline in Q4’23 revenue and believes it will take two to three quarters to work through excess inventories. While there are risks of a steeper trough cycle, including weakness in China, ADI has numerous attractive drivers across the next decade, including strong leverage to automation, digitalization, and electrification.

ADI’s Market Performance

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.85% decline in the past month and a 3.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for ADI’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.95. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $197.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,976,400 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $185.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,859,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.