An In-Depth Look at Weibo Corporation’s (WB) Stock Performance

In the past week, WB stock has gone down by -1.26%, with a monthly decline of -12.44% and a quarterly plunge of -13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Weibo Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.32% for WB’s stock, with a -22.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 11.60x. The 36-month beta value for WB is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WB is $20.28, which is $7.49 above than the current price. The public float for WB is 138.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of WB on August 28, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.83 compared to its previous closing price of 13.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Sandra Zhang – Investor Relations Gaofei Wang – Chief Executive Officer Fei Cao – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Miranda Zhuang – Bank of America Securities Daisy Chen – Haitong International Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weibo Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

WB Trading at -9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Weibo Corporation (WB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.