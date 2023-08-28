American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AMWL is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMWL is $2.64, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 195.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AMWL on August 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

The stock price of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) has jumped by 7.26 compared to previous close of 1.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that The headline numbers for American Well Corporation (AMWL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

AMWL’s Market Performance

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -43.16% decline in the past month and a -39.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.65% for AMWL’s stock, with a -50.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWL Trading at -33.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -43.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6690. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -53.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 10,218 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Aug 01. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 1,420,247 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $23,552 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 9,486 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 2,291,744 shares at $21,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -61.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.