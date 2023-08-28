American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-14 that Under the remarkable bull market cycle that materialized soon after the spring doldrums of 2020, the idea of red-flag stocks to avoid like the plague would have seemed a distant and ridiculous concept. However, amid geopolitical flashpoints, stubbornly high inflation, and a banking sector crisis, it’s never been more important to cut losses.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $2.00, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 2.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AREB on August 28, 2023 was 363.82K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB’s stock has seen a -12.28% decrease for the week, with a -32.89% drop in the past month and a -78.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.68% for AREB’s stock, with a -76.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at -55.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3523. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. The total capital return value is set at -74.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.91. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), the company’s capital structure generated 22.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.52. Total debt to assets is 15.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.