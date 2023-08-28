Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) has decreased by -10.35 when compared to last closing price of 27.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-07 that LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Is It Worth Investing in Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) by analysts is $42.67, which is $18.16 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 71.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SLRN was 743.92K shares.

SLRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has seen a -7.68% decrease in the past week, with a 0.45% rise in the past month, and a 26.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for SLRN’s stock, with a 10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLRN Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN fell by -7.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II,, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.