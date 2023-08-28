Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AADI is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AADI is $35.25, which is $28.12 above the current price. The public float for AADI is 21.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AADI on August 28, 2023 was 133.85K shares.

AADI) stock’s latest price update

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI)’s stock price has soared by 7.87 in relation to previous closing price of 6.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.67 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.64. This compares to loss of $0.73 per share a year ago.

AADI’s Market Performance

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) has experienced a 22.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.53% rise in the past month, and a -8.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for AADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.88% for AADI’s stock, with a -23.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AADI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AADI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AADI Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +33.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI rose by +22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc. saw -44.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 19,290 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Aug 02. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,705,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc., valued at $100,250 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc., sale 22,710 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,724,833 shares at $118,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aadi Bioscience Inc. stands at -28.77. The total capital return value is set at -15.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.83. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.