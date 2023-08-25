Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ZENV stock has gone down by -7.31%, with a monthly decline of -2.33% and a quarterly surge of 16.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.57% for Zenvia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for ZENV stock, with a simple moving average of -19.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZENV is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is $8.11, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for ZENV is 9.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On August 25, 2023, ZENV’s average trading volume was 63.28K shares.

ZENV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) has plunged by -9.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.93, but the company has seen a -7.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-17 that Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Cassio Bobsin – Founder and CEO Shay Chor – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Chaves – UBS Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZENV Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8340. In addition, Zenvia Inc. saw -26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc. stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.49.

Based on Zenvia Inc. (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.26. Total debt to assets is 9.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.