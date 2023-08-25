Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ZTEK is also noteworthy at 0.84.

The public float for ZTEK is 95.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTEK on August 25, 2023 was 19.01K shares.

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.70 in relation to its previous close of 1.35. However, the company has experienced a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-03-17 that GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. (“Zentek” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ZTEK; TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton, will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

ZTEK’s Market Performance

Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.66% decline in the past month and a -17.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for ZTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.59% for ZTEK’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZTEK Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTEK fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5059. In addition, Zentek Ltd. saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3680.10 for the present operating margin

-2006.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zentek Ltd. stands at -3539.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.91.

Based on Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 713.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.