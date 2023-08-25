Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP)’s stock price has plunge by -14.79relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZAPP is -0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 50.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZAPP on August 25, 2023 was 32.82K shares.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP’s stock has seen a 3.60% increase for the week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month and a -46.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.80% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -79.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +3.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4776. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw -85.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.