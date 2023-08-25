What Recent Market Trends Mean for IN8bio Inc.’s (INAB) Stock

In the past week, INAB stock has gone down by -10.53%, with a monthly decline of -27.66% and a quarterly plunge of -60.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for IN8bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.32% for INAB stock, with a simple moving average of -44.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INAB is -0.21.

The average price recommended by analysts for IN8bio Inc. (INAB) is $11.33, which is $11.98 above the current market price. The public float for INAB is 24.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On August 25, 2023, INAB’s average trading volume was 204.32K shares.

INAB) stock’s latest price update

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.27 in relation to its previous close of 1.10. However, the company has experienced a -10.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1793. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw -55.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.90. Equity return is now at value -134.00, with -96.80 for asset returns.

Based on IN8bio Inc. (INAB), the company’s capital structure generated 25.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.53. Total debt to assets is 17.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.