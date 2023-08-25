What Recent Market Trends Mean for Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) Stock

In the past week, EGIO stock has gone up by 0.05%, with a monthly decline of -3.15% and a quarterly surge of 39.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is 1.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EGIO is 217.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On August 25, 2023, EGIO’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.90 in relation to its previous close of 0.72. However, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Edgio (EGIO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

EGIO Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7489. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.64 for the present operating margin

+27.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -40.32. The total capital return value is set at -28.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.50. Equity return is now at value -56.40, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 28.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.