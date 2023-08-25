Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) has increased by 26.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to loss of $0.53 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HOWL is at 0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOWL is $11.55, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for HOWL is 32.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for HOWL on August 25, 2023 was 42.58K shares.

HOWL’s Market Performance

HOWL’s stock has seen a 32.12% increase for the week, with a -0.30% drop in the past month and a 23.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.91% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.39% for HOWL’s stock, with a 20.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOWL Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL rose by +32.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. saw 59.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stands at -328.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.