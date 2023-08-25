Veru Inc. (VERU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Veru Inc. (VERU) by analysts is $3.33, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for VERU is 69.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.80% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of VERU was 1.26M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -15.57% drop in the past month and a -2.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for Veru Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for VERU’s stock, with a -66.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERU Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1178. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -80.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. The total capital return value is set at -63.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.22. Equity return is now at value -243.80, with -114.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veru Inc. (VERU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.