Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, VEEV stock has gone down by -0.67%, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly surge of 14.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Veeva Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for VEEV’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $210.60, which is $26.41 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 144.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on August 25, 2023 was 950.17K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has dropped by -0.64 compared to previous close of 187.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Vault LIMS will streamline internal testing and manufacturing while promoting lead time adherence.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.51. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Hedley Mary Lynne, who sale 138 shares at the price of $208.31 back on Jul 13. After this action, Hedley Mary Lynne now owns 3,606 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $28,747 using the latest closing price.

Hedley Mary Lynne, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 92 shares at $207.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Hedley Mary Lynne is holding 3,744 shares at $19,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.