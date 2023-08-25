Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has gone down by -2.66% for the week, with a -15.55% drop in the past month and a -11.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.05% for VREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.94% for VREX’s stock, with a -5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) Right Now?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VREX is $36.25, which is $16.86 above the current market price. The public float for VREX is 40.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume for VREX on August 25, 2023 was 316.98K shares.

VREX) stock’s latest price update

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.97 in comparison to its previous close of 19.78, however, the company has experienced a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christopher Belfiore – Investor Relations Sunny Sanyal – President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Maheshwari – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Suraj Kalia – Oppenheimer & Company Larry Solow – CJS Young Li – Jefferies James Sidoti – Sidoti & Company Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Securities Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Varex Third Quarter Full Year 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VREX Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.35. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from Kunkel Jay K., who sale 9,120 shares at the price of $21.90 back on May 08. After this action, Kunkel Jay K. now owns 11,598 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $199,728 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+32.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at +3.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.02. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.