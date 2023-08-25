United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has gone down by -5.46% for the week, with a -12.29% drop in the past month and a -2.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.69% for UBSI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UBSI is $34.33, which is $5.22 above the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 132.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume for UBSI on August 25, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 28.99. However, the company has experienced a -5.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that United Bankshares has not recovered as much as other banks in the sector, with its stock still down 22.6% compared to earlier this year. The bank’s deposit situation is promising, with a slight increase in deposits and only about 30% of deposits classified as uninsured. The bank’s stock is trading at a higher multiple compared to other similar firms, leading to a ‘hold’ rating due to limited upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from White Gary G, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Jun 06. After this action, White Gary G now owns 39,484 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $9,778 using the latest closing price.

Rice Lacy I III, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $29.43 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Rice Lacy I III is holding 33,261 shares at $294,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.