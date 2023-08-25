Understanding the 9.54% Volatility Levels of Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has gone down by -15.70% for the week, with a -34.16% drop in the past month and a 15.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.54% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.20% for AMTX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMTX is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMTX is $13.33, which is $7.08 above than the current price. The public float for AMTX is 34.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.80% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on August 25, 2023 was 938.94K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 5.19. However, the company has seen a -15.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-28 that CUPERTINO, CA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its second quarter 2023 earnings report:

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -30.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -28.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 27,169 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $121,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 66.50, with -68.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.