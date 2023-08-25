Understanding the 4.73% Volatility Levels of Intrepid Potash Inc.’s (IPI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has gone up by 0.43% for the week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month and a 31.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.73% for IPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.67% for IPI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is above average at 13.15x. The 36-month beta value for IPI is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IPI is $21.50, which is -$4.28 below than the current price. The public float for IPI is 8.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.49% of that float. The average trading volume of IPI on August 25, 2023 was 182.52K shares.

IPI) stock’s latest price update

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI)’s stock price has increased by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 25.03. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-25 that Denver, CO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market closes. Intrepid will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and answer investor questions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.41. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc. saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Jornayvaz Robert P III, who sale 29,300 shares at the price of $20.08 back on May 23. After this action, Jornayvaz Robert P III now owns 1,605,923 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc., valued at $588,344 using the latest closing price.

Jornayvaz Robert P III, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Intrepid Potash Inc., sale 41,858 shares at $19.97 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Jornayvaz Robert P III is holding 1,635,223 shares at $836,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

+41.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrepid Potash Inc. stands at +21.39. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.