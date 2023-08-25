Understanding the 2.36% Volatility Levels of RPT Realty’s (RPT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a 4.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for RPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for RPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPT is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RPT is $11.29, which is $1.59 above the current price. The public float for RPT is 85.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on August 25, 2023 was 589.01K shares.

RPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has jumped by 0.84 compared to previous close of 9.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Retail REITs have become opportunistic investment opportunities, particularly in the retail sector. RPT Realty has experienced a relative collapse in share prices despite positive operating results. RPT Realty offers investors access to retail cash flow and real estate at a lower price compared to peers.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, RPT Realty saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPT Realty (RPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.