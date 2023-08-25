Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)’s stock price has soared by 13.06 in relation to previous closing price of 153.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.53 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) is above average at 26.55x. The 36-month beta value for UI is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UI is $291.00, which is $119.92 above than the current price. The public float for UI is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume of UI on August 25, 2023 was 76.77K shares.

UI’s Market Performance

UI’s stock has seen a 9.72% increase for the week, with a -2.99% drop in the past month and a 6.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for Ubiquiti Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for UI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for UI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $370 based on the research report published on February 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UI Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UI rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.72. In addition, Ubiquiti Inc. saw -36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UI starting from SEGE RONALD, who sale 2,112 shares at the price of $300.80 back on Sep 06. After this action, SEGE RONALD now owns 0 shares of Ubiquiti Inc., valued at $635,290 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.33 for the present operating margin

+39.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ubiquiti Inc. stands at +22.38. The total capital return value is set at 91.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 80.93. Equity return is now at value -139.00, with 35.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.