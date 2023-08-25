TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) by analysts is $109.00, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for TNET is 55.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TNET was 367.08K shares.

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 106.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-01 that Atairos Group, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently added a substantial number of shares to its holdings in Trinet Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Atairos Group and Trinet Group, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

TNET’s Market Performance

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.37% gain in the past month and a 17.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for TNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for TNET’s stock, with a 25.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNET Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.00. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 55.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Warren Alexander G., who sale 1,928 shares at the price of $104.81 back on Aug 18. After this action, Warren Alexander G. now owns 35,559 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $202,078 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 1,509 shares at $106.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 170,703 shares at $160,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.02. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 71.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.60. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.