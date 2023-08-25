Trading Update: The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Stock Endures 6.09% Monthly Volatility

The stock of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has gone up by 4.67% for the week, with a -27.92% drop in the past month and a -34.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for SHYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for SHYF stock, with a simple moving average of -36.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Right Now?

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) by analysts is $18.80, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for SHYF is 32.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SHYF was 415.26K shares.

SHYF) stock’s latest price update

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.06 in relation to its previous close of 15.71. However, the company has experienced a 4.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-27 that Shyft delivered solid earnings, but warned it was unlikely to meet expectations for the full year. The company is seeing a slowdown in demand for delivery vehicles and motorhome chassis.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHYF Trading at -20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, The Shyft Group Inc. saw -38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from DINKINS MICHAEL, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $15.64 back on Aug 03. After this action, DINKINS MICHAEL now owns 16,549 shares of The Shyft Group Inc., valued at $49,266 using the latest closing price.

PIZZUTO TERRI, the Director of The Shyft Group Inc., purchase 3,496 shares at $14.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that PIZZUTO TERRI is holding 17,100 shares at $50,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+17.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Shyft Group Inc. stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.87. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.