The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Real Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has decreased by -7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 4.35. However, the company has seen a -3.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Shamari Benton – Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis Bryan Freeman – Executive Chairman, Chairperson of Board of Directors Gerard Law – Chief Executive Officer and Director Akshay Jagdale – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jon Andersen – William Blair John-Paul Wollam – ROTH MKM William Chappell – Truist Securities Robert Dickerson – Jefferies Operator Greetings, and welcome to The Real Food – Real Good Food Company’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGF is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGF is $9.33, which is $5.29 above the current price. The public float for RGF is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGF on August 25, 2023 was 33.80K shares.

RGF’s Market Performance

RGF stock saw a decrease of -3.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for RGF stock, with a simple moving average of -17.15% for the last 200 days.

RGF Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, The Real Good Food Company Inc. saw -39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Strand Equity Partners III, LL, who sale 1,688 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Aug 23. After this action, Strand Equity Partners III, LL now owns 250,000 shares of The Real Good Food Company Inc., valued at $7,225 using the latest closing price.

Strand Equity Partners III, LL, the 10% Owner of The Real Good Food Company Inc., sale 6 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Strand Equity Partners III, LL is holding 251,688 shares at $26 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Good Food Company Inc. stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.