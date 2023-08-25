The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 23.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) by analysts is $35.77, which is $14.91 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of LSXMK was 1.70M shares.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

LSXMK’s stock has seen a -2.58% decrease for the week, with a -5.87% drop in the past month and a 7.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for LSXMK’s stock, with a -9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMK Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK fell by -2.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.