The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) Stock

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has gone up by 0.70% for the week, with a -5.46% drop in the past month and a -2.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for NOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for NOC’s stock, with a -8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is above average at 14.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is $500.56, which is $70.26 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 150.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOC on August 25, 2023 was 749.55K shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 434.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) latest survey reveals that nearly seven in 10 economists have confidence in the Federal Reverse’s ability to achieve a soft landing for the United States economy. There has been optimism among economists that the U.S. economy will recover in the foreseeable future.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $450 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $435.76. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $437.87 back on Aug 07. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 14,570 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $731,243 using the latest closing price.

Perry David T, the CVP Chief Global Bus Off of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 3,999 shares at $469.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Perry David T is holding 8,717 shares at $1,878,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.