The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) Stock

The stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has gone up by 1.79% for the week, with a -10.05% drop in the past month and a -6.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for BSBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for BSBR’s stock, with a -0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is above average at 18.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is $6.41, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for BSBR is 3.27B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSBR on August 25, 2023 was 569.39K shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 5.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-17 that BSBR, AMD and AA have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 17, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BSBR Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw 5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.