The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a -7.74% drop in the past month, and a -4.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for HNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for HNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HNST is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HNST is $1.62, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 86.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for HNST on August 25, 2023 was 893.73K shares.

HNST) stock’s latest price update

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Honest (HNST) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at -9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4312. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. saw -52.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Warren Jessica, who sale 12,680 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Aug 21. After this action, Warren Jessica now owns 1,028,277 shares of The Honest Company Inc., valued at $17,245 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Kelly J., the EVP and CFO of The Honest Company Inc., sale 6,621 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Kennedy Kelly J. is holding 963,042 shares at $9,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.