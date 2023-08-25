The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has dropped by -0.83 compared to previous close of 32.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) second-quarter 2023 results gain from robust same-store sales.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is above average at 24.43x. The 36-month beta value for CAKE is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAKE is $36.73, which is $4.61 above than the current price. The public float for CAKE is 47.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on August 25, 2023 was 882.01K shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has seen a -1.08% decrease in the past week, with a -14.07% drop in the past month, and a -3.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for CAKE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.75% for CAKE’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $36 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.65. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.