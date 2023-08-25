The -35.48% Simple Moving Average of SkyWater Technology Inc.’s (SKYT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SKYT stock has gone down by -6.37%, with a monthly decline of -31.15% and a quarterly plunge of -34.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for SkyWater Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.01% for SKYT stock, with a simple moving average of -35.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) by analysts is $16.80, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for SKYT is 19.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SKYT was 356.50K shares.

SKYT) stock’s latest price update

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.87 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a -6.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-21 that SkyWater Technology is a small but growing pure-play on U.S. chip manufacturing. The company appears to have solid management in place as well as a solid base of operations to work from.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYT Trading at -26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Manko Steve, who sale 119 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 17. After this action, Manko Steve now owns 328,255 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $825 using the latest closing price.

Manko Steve, the CFO of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 84,800 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Manko Steve is holding 328,374 shares at $593,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.98 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -18.59. The total capital return value is set at -21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.36. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.75. Total debt to assets is 33.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.