The -13.88% Decline of O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has gone up by 0.68% for the week, with a -15.77% drop in the past month and a -10.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.28% for OI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for OI’s stock, with a -5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for OI is 153.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of OI was 975.49K shares.

OI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has plunged by -1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 19.53, but the company has seen a 0.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Here is how O-I Glass (OI) and Terex (TEX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OI Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Lopez Andres Alberto, who sale 76,132 shares at the price of $22.54 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lopez Andres Alberto now owns 1,036,969 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $1,715,756 using the latest closing price.

Lopez Andres Alberto, the President & CEO of O-I Glass Inc., sale 59,174 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Lopez Andres Alberto is holding 1,113,101 shares at $1,303,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.