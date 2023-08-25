The -13.88% Decline of Iteris Inc.’s (ITI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ITI stock has gone up by 11.99%, with a monthly gain of 18.83% and a quarterly surge of 7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Iteris Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.93% for ITI’s stock, with a 16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.

The public float for ITI is 42.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITI on August 25, 2023 was 200.10K shares.

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI)’s stock price has soared by 6.86 in relation to previous closing price of 4.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Iteris (ITI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on February 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITI Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw 50.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.85 for the present operating margin

+24.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at -9.52. The total capital return value is set at -17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.78. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.69. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Iteris Inc. (ITI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.