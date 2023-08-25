Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen a 1.46% increase in the past week, with a -20.88% drop in the past month, and a -52.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for TERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.84% for TERN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TERN is -0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is $16.44, which is $10.87 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 55.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On August 25, 2023, TERN’s average trading volume was 908.83K shares.

TERN) stock’s latest price update

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. However, the company has seen a 1.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-28 that Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at -30.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -28.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.