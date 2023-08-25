Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has seen a 3.44% increase in the past week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month, and a 8.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for TGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for TGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.04.

The public float for TGB is 279.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on August 25, 2023 was 845.70K shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Taseko continues to wait for the final UIC permit for Florence Copper. I had expected the permit to be issued in Q2 2023, but the process has been quite slow. Florence Copper remains the key catalyst for Taseko.

TGB Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3668. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.