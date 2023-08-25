Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TH stock has gone up by 4.89%, with a monthly gain of 22.13% and a quarterly surge of 2.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Target Hospitality Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.05% for TH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Right Now?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TH is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TH is $19.67, which is $4.22 above the current price. The public float for TH is 31.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TH on August 25, 2023 was 525.13K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has increased by 1.91 when compared to last closing price of 15.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Finding the best small cap stocks to buy can be tricky. The markets have had a great run since last year, but now there’s showing signs of losing steam.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Schrenk Troy C., who sale 30,277 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Aug 23. After this action, Schrenk Troy C. now owns 58,245 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $470,807 using the latest closing price.

Schrenk Troy C., the Chief Commercial Officer of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 943 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Schrenk Troy C. is holding 88,522 shares at $14,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.74 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Hospitality Corp. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 64.10, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), the company’s capital structure generated 176.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.85. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.