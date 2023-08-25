Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQSP is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is $35.25, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for SQSP is 81.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On August 25, 2023, SQSP’s average trading volume was 624.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SQSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) has plunged by -2.30 when compared to previous closing price of 29.94, but the company has seen a -3.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m.

SQSP’s Market Performance

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has seen a -3.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.55% decline in the past month and a -1.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for SQSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for SQSP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQSP Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.21. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from Gubbay Paul, who sale 4,876 shares at the price of $30.34 back on Aug 21. After this action, Gubbay Paul now owns 20,363 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $147,938 using the latest closing price.

Casalena Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Squarespace Inc., sale 22,900 shares at $30.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Casalena Anthony is holding 4,467,510 shares at $700,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value 90.20, with -27.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.