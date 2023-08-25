Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) Stock: A -7.81% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has gone up by 3.11% for the week, with a -17.98% drop in the past month and a 5.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.83% for SPRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.81% for SPRU’s stock, with a -10.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPRU is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPRU is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 103.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRU on August 25, 2023 was 368.16K shares.

SPRU) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU)’s stock price has plunge by 3.94relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-28 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, August 10. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.sprucepower.com/overview/d.

SPRU Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8817. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who purchase 39,689 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 07. After this action, LEDECKY JONATHAN J now owns 363,710 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $31,854 using the latest closing price.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J, the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,025 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LEDECKY JONATHAN J is holding 324,021 shares at $8,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04. The total capital return value is set at -10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), the company’s capital structure generated 179.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.