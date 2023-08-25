Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAP) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.77, but the company has seen a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAP) is above average at 163.33x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHAP is 4.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHAP on August 25, 2023 was 88.33K shares.

SHAP’s Market Performance

SHAP’s stock has seen a 0.94% increase for the week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month and a 3.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.18% for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for SHAP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

SHAP Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAP rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited stands at -9.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 188.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.