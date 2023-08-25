Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 82.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Spectrum (SPB) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Right Now?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPB is $91.63, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 34.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SPB on August 25, 2023 was 675.24K shares.

SPB’s Market Performance

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 5.42% increase in the past week, with a 5.08% rise in the past month, and a 14.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for SPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for SPB stock, with a simple moving average of 23.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.78. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 34.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Aug 21. After this action, Maura David M now owns 688,816 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $396,100 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $79.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Maura David M is holding 683,816 shares at $395,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with 30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 256.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 56.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.