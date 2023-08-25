Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.35x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) by analysts is $30.00, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 12.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SKWD was 279.57K shares.

SKWD) stock’s latest price update

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 23.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-06 that HOUSTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or “the Company”) expects to issue its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

SKWD’s Market Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has experienced a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a -2.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for SKWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for SKWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD fell by -2.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. saw 23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from Kuczinski Anthony J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kuczinski Anthony J now owns 4,026 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc., valued at $25,084 using the latest closing price.

WESTAIM CORP, the 10% Owner of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc., sale 3,987,500 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WESTAIM CORP is holding 3,297,859 shares at $91,712,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.