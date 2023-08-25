SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.39. However, the company has seen a -1.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-15 that We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the first week of July and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. Preferreds were down on the week as higher Treasury yields took their toll. We discuss some of the differences between preferreds and funds with a case study of floating-rate NLY.PF and JBBB.

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SPNT is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPNT is $13.00, The public float for SPNT is 145.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for SPNT on August 25, 2023 was 515.95K shares.

SPNT’s Market Performance

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has seen a -1.14% decrease in the past week, with a 8.93% rise in the past month, and a 10.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for SPNT’s stock, with a 29.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd. saw 75.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd., valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd., purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd. stands at -15.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.47. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.